Motor vehicle stop leads to seizure of two kilos of cocaine in Yarmouth

April 21, 2022


YARMOUTH – On Wednesday at approximately 1:45 PM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department, Barnstable Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 132 in Hyannis. The vehicle was occupied by Elmer Fajardo, age 26, from Hyannis, and Adelfo Ortiz, age 33, from Hyannis.
During the stop, Officers located a large quantity of narcotics believed to be cocaine with a weight of approximately two kilograms.

The following individuals were arrested at the scene and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

(l-r) Elmer Fajardo, Adelfo Jiminez Ortiz

Elmer Fajardo, 26, of Hyannis
Trafficking in cocaine (200 grams or more)
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act
Fail to stop for police
Window obstructed/non-transparent
Speeding

Adelfo Jiminez Ortiz, 33, of Hyannis
Trafficking in cocaine (200 grams or more)
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

Media release and photos by Yarmouth Police/CWN

