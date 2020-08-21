You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcycle, bicycle collide in Eastham

August 20, 2020

EASTHAM – A motorcycle and bicycle reportedly collided in Eastham shortly before 8 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Samoset Road in front of the Eastham Public Library. Both operators were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, one with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. An Orleans ambulance assisted in patient transport. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

