EASTHAM – A motorcycle and bicycle reportedly collided in Eastham shortly before 8 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Samoset Road in front of the Eastham Public Library. Both operators were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, one with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. An Orleans ambulance assisted in patient transport. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Motorcycle, bicycle collide in Eastham
August 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Coronavirus Deaths Decrease in Latest State Report
- Woods Hole Research Center Changes Name to Woodwell Climate Research Center
- License Plate Grant Funds Awarded for COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Projects
- State Health Officials Confirm Third Human Case of EEE
- Barnstable Public Schools Revise Plans Ahead of Reopening
- State Requiring Students to Receive Flu Vaccine By December
- Harwich Extends Face Covering Order to Town Meeting
- Southern Airways Expands Regional Commuter Airline Service
- Pandemic Continues to Impact CapeFLYER
- School Sporting Guidance Released Amid Pandemic
- State Sees Uptick in New Coronavirus Cases and Deaths
- Upcoming Cape Symphony Season Re-Scheduled to Next Year
- Falmouth firefighters battle early morning car fire