HYANNIS – A motorcycle caught fire in Hyannis about 8:15 PM Saturday. The fire on Main Street at High School Road Extension spread to an SUV before being knocked down by Hyannis firefighters. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Motorcycle catches fire, spreads to SUV in Hyannis
August 31, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
