Motorcycle catches fire, spreads to SUV in Hyannis

August 31, 2024

HYANNIS – A motorcycle caught fire in Hyannis about 8:15 PM Saturday. The fire on Main Street at High School Road Extension spread to an SUV before being knocked down by Hyannis firefighters. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

