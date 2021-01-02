MASHPEE – A motorcycle crash closed a section of Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee Saturday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM by the Sea Oaks Condos. The victim was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Residual traffic delays were likely for a time.
Motorcycle crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee
January 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
