Motorcycle crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee

January 2, 2021

MASHPEE – A motorcycle crash closed a section of Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee Saturday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM by the Sea Oaks Condos. The victim was evaluated for unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Residual traffic delays were likely for a time.

