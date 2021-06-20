You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcycle crash in Barnstable

Motorcycle crash in Barnstable

June 20, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Barnstable around 5:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Hyannis-Barnstable Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with reported leg injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

