BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Barnstable around 5:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Hyannis-Barnstable Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with reported leg injuries. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Motorcycle crash in Barnstable
June 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
