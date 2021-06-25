FALMOUTH – A single motorcycle crash was reported in Falmouth sometime after 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Currier Road. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcycle crashes in Falmouth
June 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
