Motorcycle crashes in Falmouth

June 25, 2021

FALMOUTH – A single motorcycle crash was reported in Falmouth sometime after 11:30 AM Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Currier Road. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

