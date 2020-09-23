Motorcycle, Jeep collide in Yarmouth Port





YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly before 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep in front of the Yarmouth Port Village store on Route 6A Yarmouth Port The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were major delays on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN