YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly before 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep in front of the Yarmouth Port Village store on Route 6A Yarmouth Port The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were major delays on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Motorcycle, Jeep collide in Yarmouth Port
September 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
