Motorcycle operator injured in Falmouth crash

October 2, 2021

FALMOUTH – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5:30 PM. The crash happened on Central Avenue at at Tobey Ln. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

