FALMOUTH – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5:30 PM. The crash happened on Central Avenue at at Tobey Ln. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcycle operator injured in Falmouth crash
October 2, 2021
