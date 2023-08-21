FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department would like to provide an update on the recent motorcycle vs pedestrian crash which occurred on Main St. on August 14, 2023, injuring David and Sandra Fitch of Falmouth. Through their investigation, Falmouth Police Detectives identified the operator of the motorcycle as David Eldredge Jr., 33, of Falmouth. Mr. Eldredge was charged with two counts of Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Crosswalk Violation as well as several other violations. An arrest warrant was sought for his arrest and he subsequently turned himself into Falmouth District Court on Friday, August 18, 2023, where he was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $5000.00 and he is currently being held at the Barnstable County House of Correction.
Motorcyclist accused of hitting two pedestrians, leaving scene in Falmouth located and arrested
August 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
