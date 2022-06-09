You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after Centerville crash

Motorcyclist airlifted after Centerville crash

June 8, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A motorcycle crash was reported in Centerville. The single-vehicle crash happened sometime before 8 PM on Old Stage Road just south of Route 28. Rescuers determined the victim’s injuries were serious enough to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the him to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

