CENTERVILLE – A motorcycle crash was reported in Centerville. The single-vehicle crash happened sometime before 8 PM on Old Stage Road just south of Route 28. Rescuers determined the victim’s injuries were serious enough to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the him to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after Centerville crash
June 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
