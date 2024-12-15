BOURNE – A motorcyclist was airlifted to an off-Cape trauma center after reportedly colliding head-on with a delivery truck. The crash happened shortly after noon Sunday on Clay Pond Road at Westerly Drive. The victim was transported to the ballfield on Barlows Landing Road to meet the helicopter. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with delivery truck
December 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Helping the Cape’s Food Insecure this Holiday Season at the Family Pantry
- Regional Police Receive Funds For Body-Worn Cameras
- Orleans Secures $1M Grant for Rock Harbor Wharf Upgrades
- Barnstable Accepting Applications For Opioid Abatement Grants
- Brewster, Orleans, and Eastham Pursue School Budget Efficiency
- Outer Cape Health Services Encourages Use Of Community Services
- Storm Brings Thousands Of Outages To Cape
- Bourne Temporarily Closes Sagamore Beach North Parking Lot
- New England Aquarium Releases 2024 List Of Names For Right Whales
- Steamship Authority Celebrating New Vessel with Public Tours
- WATCH: Affordable Housing at Maurice’s Campground Moving Ahead
- WHOI Study Says Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Wastewater Could Linger in Bay for Over a Month if Discharged
- Busiest Time of the Year for Family Pantry, Says Exec. Dir. Christine Menard