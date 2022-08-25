You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with truck in Falmouth

August 25, 2022

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously in a collision with a truck in Falmouth. It happened about noon on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Sandwich Road.

