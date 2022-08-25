FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously in a collision with a truck in Falmouth. It happened about noon on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes to Sandwich Road.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with truck in Falmouth
August 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
