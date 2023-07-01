You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Falmouth

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Falmouth

July 1, 2023

FALMOUTH – A motorcycle operator was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM on Nashawene Street. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 