Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Mashpee

July 21, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Mashpee sometime after 7 PM. The collision happened in the area of 100 Great Neck Road North. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

