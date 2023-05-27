MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash around 7:30 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at High Sachem Road. The victim suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to the Mashpee Police & Fire HQ to meet a MedFlight Helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Mashpee
May 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
