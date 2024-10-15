You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sandwich

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sandwich

October 15, 2024

SANDWICH – A motorcycle operator was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after a crash in Sandwich shortly after 5:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened at Service Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Rd. The victim was taken to the Sandwich High School field to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 