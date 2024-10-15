SANDWICH – A motorcycle operator was flown to an off-Cape trauma center after a crash in Sandwich shortly after 5:30 PM Tuesday. The collision happened at Service Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Rd. The victim was taken to the Sandwich High School field to meet the MedFlight helicopter. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sandwich
October 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
