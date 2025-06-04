You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Wareham

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Wareham

June 4, 2025

WAREHAM – A motorcycle and truck collided on Glen Charlie Road in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was flown by MedFlight to an off_Cape trauma center with serious injuries. Wareham Police advised that there was a road closure in the area of 206 Glen Charlie Road for a serious motor vehicle crash. Police keep you posted when the roadway is clear for travel.

