WAREHAM – A motorcycle and truck collided on Glen Charlie Road in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was flown by MedFlight to an off_Cape trauma center with serious injuries. Wareham Police advised that there was a road closure in the area of 206 Glen Charlie Road for a serious motor vehicle crash. Police keep you posted when the roadway is clear for travel.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Wareham
June 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
