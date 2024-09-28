You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

September 28, 2024

BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable around 5:30 PM Saturday. The incident happened eastbound about a mile before the Willow Street exit. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth after a MedFlight was not immediately available. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

