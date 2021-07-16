You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist escapes serious injury after crash in Mashpee

Motorcyclist escapes serious injury after crash in Mashpee

July 16, 2021

MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was treated and released at the scene after a crash in Mashpee. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM at the intersection of Hoophole Road and Back Road. No other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 