You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist evaluated after spill on Route 25 before the Bourne Bridge

Motorcyclist evaluated after spill on Route 25 before the Bourne Bridge

August 14, 2021


BOURNE – A motorcycle was evaluated after reportedly going down on Route 25 just before the Bourne Bridge. The incident happened just after a strong thunderstorm had passed through the area. Mass State Police are investigating if wet roads and heavy weekend traffic were factors in the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 