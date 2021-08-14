BOURNE – A motorcycle was evaluated after reportedly going down on Route 25 just before the Bourne Bridge. The incident happened just after a strong thunderstorm had passed through the area. Mass State Police are investigating if wet roads and heavy weekend traffic were factors in the incident.
Motorcyclist evaluated after spill on Route 25 before the Bourne Bridge
August 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips
- Barnstable County Resumes COVID Testing at Fairgrounds
- Invasive Pest Found In Worcester County
- Orleans Moving to Fill Vacant Select Board Seat
- Sunday Journal – Lucas Baybutt with the Massachusetts Oyster Project
- Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
- Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in Massachusetts Begins Saturday
- CDC Urges COVID Vaccines During Pregnancy as Delta Surges
- Census: Massachusetts Grew Older, Less White, More Populous
- Extra COVID Vaccine OK’d For Those with Weak Immune Systems
- Park Rangers Discourage Feeding Wildlife After Child is Bit
- Heritage Museums and Gardens Installs Electric Charging Stations