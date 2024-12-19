You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in Barnstable

Motorcyclist injured in Barnstable

December 19, 2024



BARNSTABLE – Just after 10:30 AM Thursday morning, a motorcyclist apparently lost control of his bike in the 4100 block of Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable. The damaged bike ended up in the middle of Route 6A causing significant traffic backups. The driver had unknown injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

