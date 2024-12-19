BARNSTABLE – Just after 10:30 AM Thursday morning, a motorcyclist apparently lost control of his bike in the 4100 block of Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable. The damaged bike ended up in the middle of Route 6A causing significant traffic backups. The driver had unknown injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
Motorcyclist injured in Barnstable
December 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
