Motorcyclist injured in collision in Brewster

August 30, 2024

BREWSTER – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with another vehicle in Brewster. The crash happened on Underpass Road at Commercial Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Underpass Road was closed in the area while the scene was worked and Brewster Police investigating the crash.

