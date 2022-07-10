BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne
July 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
