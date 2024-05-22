You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Hyannis

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Hyannis

May 22, 2024

HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle reportedly collided head-on in Hyannis around 11:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Smith Street between Scudder Avenue and Craigville Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

