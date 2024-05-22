HYANNIS – A car and motorcycle reportedly collided head-on in Hyannis around 11:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Smith Street between Scudder Avenue and Craigville Beach Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Hyannis
May 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
