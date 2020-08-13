You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Sandwich

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Sandwich

August 12, 2020

SANDWICH – A motorcycle reportedly collided with a car in Sandwich around 6:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Great Hill Road. The cyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

