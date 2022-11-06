FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck
November 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever Sits at Estimated $1.9 Billion
- Nantucket Sound Earthquake Recorded
- Report Says Housing Crisis Is Shrinking Cape Cod’s Labor Force
- ‘Turkeys for Cape Codders’ Seeks Donations
- Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
- Special Commission to Review Nuclear Decommissioning Impacts
- Behavioral Health Help Line Secures Provider
- Sunday Journal – Question 4 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Driver’s License Eligibility
- Sunday Journal – Question 3 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Alcohol Licenses
- Sunday Journal – Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Dental Insurance
- Sunday Journal – Question 1 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Taxes
- Barnstable County Considers Regular Epidemiologist Position
- RMV Begins New Vehicle Inspection Rules