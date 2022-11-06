You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

November 6, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

