Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne

September 12, 2020

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Bourne around 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of County and Shore Roads. The victim was taken to a hospital with a possible fractured leg. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

