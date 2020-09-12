BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Bourne around 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of County and Shore Roads. The victim was taken to a hospital with a possible fractured leg. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne
September 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Launches New Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- Annual Motorcycle Run K-9 Relief Fund Event Goes Virtual
- Falmouth Fund Distributes Grants to Local Nonprofits
- MassDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting for Exit Renumbering Project
- Chatham Selectmen to Hold COVID-19 Forum
- Cape Cod Children’s Place Continues Outreach Amid Pandemic
- Sunday Journal with Dr. David Edwards
- Sunday Journal with Casey Sherman on Tom Brady
- Household Hazardous Waste Collections Being Held on the Cape on Saturday
- Virus Bill Blocked in Senate as Prospects Dim for New Relief
- Baker to Sign Orders Extending Outdoor Dining Season and to Allow Arcades to Open
- Cape Cod Canal Sensors Tracking Environmental Data
- Chatham Officials: No New Virus Cases Reported Since Last Week