BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Bourne sometime after 11:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Routes 6/28) by the Seafood Shanty. The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne
July 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
