Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne

July 11, 2021

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Bourne sometime after 11:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Routes 6/28) by the Seafood Shanty. The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

