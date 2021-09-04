You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne

September 3, 2021

BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Bourne around 9 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 at Connery Avenue at the entrance to Joint Base Cape Cod. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

