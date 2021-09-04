BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Bourne around 9 PM Friday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 at Connery Avenue at the entrance to Joint Base Cape Cod. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bourne
September 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Calmer Choice with Emily Smalley
- Sunday Journal – ROAR Ride with Founders Karen Herrand and Jamie Pina
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Season Preview with Jung-Ho Pak
- White House Details Plans to Improve Housing Affordability
- Major Barnstable Sewer Expansion to Get Underway
- Orleans to Hold Public Meeting on Budget Priorities
- Teachers Union Highlights In-Person Importance This Semester
- Two More Massachusetts Cases of West Nile Virus Reported
- Hyannis Vigil to Honor Fallen Service Members in Afghanistan
- Better Business Bureau Outlines Ways to Navigate Vaccine Policies
- Mysterious Disease Impacting Birds Subsides
- New England Aquarium Calls for Better Whale Protection Rules
- Provincetown’s West End Shoreline Receives Proper Clean-Up