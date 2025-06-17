Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bourne Monday evening. Rescuers responded to the 1000 block of County Road sometime after 9:30 PM. The victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Bourne Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. County Road was closed in the area for the investigation.

From Bourne Police: County Rd. in the area of Long Hill Rd. is closed due to a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The operator was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Team is responding and the roadway will remain closed during their investigation. Seek an alternate route.