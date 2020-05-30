DENNIS – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Dennis around 12:15 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6A by the Dennis Public Market. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Dennis
May 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
