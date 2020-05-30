You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Dennis

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Dennis

May 30, 2020

DENNIS – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Dennis around 12:15 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Route 6A by the Dennis Public Market. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

