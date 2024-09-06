FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Falmouth shortly before 8 PM. The collision happened on Main Street (Route 28) near Falmouth Heights Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police reported Route 28 was closed between Scranton Avenue and Falmouth Heights Road.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Falmouth
September 5, 2024

