Motorcyclist injured in crash in Mashpee

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Mashpee

May 17, 2020

MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Mashpee around 5:30 PM Sunday. The motorcycle went off the road on Old Barnstable Road by the Quashnet Golf Course. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

