MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Mashpee around 5:30 PM Sunday. The motorcycle went off the road on Old Barnstable Road by the Quashnet Golf Course. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Mashpee
May 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Federal Government Distributing Pandemic EBT Cards
- AAA Urges Residents to Slow Down
- Registration Open for HAC’s 2nd Annual Walk for Hope
- Nauset Disposal Launches Online Business Directory To Support Local Business
- Work on Falmouth Sandwich Road Set for Thursday
- Remote Rucksack Runs Aid Heroes in Transition
- Attorney General Healey Announces New Efforts To Protect Small Business
- Rabies Task Force Continues Oral Vaccine Program
- State and County COVID-19 update: May 16th
- Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod Holding Virtual Walk
- Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission Names This Year’s Malcolm McDowell Award Winner
- Eversource Reminds Customers to be Vigilant Against Scams
- Massachusetts Unemployment Claims Skyrocket