Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Truro

June 27, 2024

TRURO – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Truro about 2:30 PM Thursday. A car and the motorcycle collided on Route 6 by Arrowhead Road. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Truro Public Safety Facility to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Traffic headed up Cape was diverted at Arrowhead Road. One lane remained open headed toward Provincetown. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

