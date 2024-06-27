Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Truro

TRURO – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Truro about 2:30 PM Thursday. A car and the motorcycle collided on Route 6 by Arrowhead Road. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Truro Public Safety Facility to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Traffic headed up Cape was diverted at Arrowhead Road. One lane remained open headed toward Provincetown. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.