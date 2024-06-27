TRURO – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Truro about 2:30 PM Thursday. A car and the motorcycle collided on Route 6 by Arrowhead Road. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Truro Public Safety Facility to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Traffic headed up Cape was diverted at Arrowhead Road. One lane remained open headed toward Provincetown. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Truro
June 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
