BOURNE – A car and motorcycle reportedly collided in Bourne sometime before 11 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 3 SB on the overpass of the Scenic Highway (Route 6) exit. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered a leg injury and was transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash which blocked the right lane approaching the Sagamore Bridge.
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Sagamore Bridge
June 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
