You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash near Sagamore Bridge

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Sagamore Bridge

June 18, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle reportedly collided in Bourne sometime before 11 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 3 SB on the overpass of the Scenic Highway (Route 6) exit. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered a leg injury and was transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash which blocked the right lane approaching the Sagamore Bridge.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 