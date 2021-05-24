You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Harwich

May 23, 2021

HARWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Harwich shortly before 11:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound off ramp of exit 82 (old exit 10). The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. State and Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

