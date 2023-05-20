You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

May 20, 2023

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Sandwich around 9 AM Saturday. The crash happened westbound at Chase Road (Exit 63). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the cradh.

