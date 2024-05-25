You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

May 25, 2024

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Saturday evening. The crash happened about 9:30 PM on the Exit 61 ramp from Route 6 eastbound to Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

