YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the exit 72 eastbound ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street about 7:30 PM Saturday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth
July 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
