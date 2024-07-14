You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Yarmouth

July 13, 2024

YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the exit 72 eastbound ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street about 7:30 PM Saturday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

