FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth just after 3:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Maravista Avenue at Nickerson Street. The bike operator was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth collision
October 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
