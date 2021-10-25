You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth collision

Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth collision

October 25, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth just after 3:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Maravista Avenue at Nickerson Street. The bike operator was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

