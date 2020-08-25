You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth

Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth

August 25, 2020

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured after reportedly falling off his motorcycle while it was moving in Falmouth around 11 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Teaticket Path. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

