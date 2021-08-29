You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in Mashpee crash

August 28, 2021

MASHPEE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a crash in Mashpee sometime after 10:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Orchard Road. The victim was reported to have sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

