Motorcyclist injured in Scenic Highway crash

May 28, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A pickup truck and motorcycle collided in Bourne shortly before 4 PM Wednesday, The crash happened on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Pond Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

