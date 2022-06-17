Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pole in Chatham

CHATHAM – A motorcyclist was injured after reportedly crashing into a pole in Chatham. The crash happened about 8:30 PM on Crowell Road at Tip Cart Drive. The rider was reportedly ejected from the bike. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it could not respond due to weather. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.