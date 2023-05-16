You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Bourne

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Bourne

May 16, 2023

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne around 2 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Shore Road. The cyclist was transported to s hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

