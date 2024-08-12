You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with truck in West Barnstable

August 12, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcycle and truck collided in West Barnstable about 7:20 AM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 149 and Osterville/ West Barnstable Road. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where a MedFlight helicopter was called to fly to a Boston trauma center. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.

