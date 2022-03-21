You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Joint Base Cape Cod

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Joint Base Cape Cod

March 21, 2022

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A motorcyclist was seriously in a crash on Connery Avenue at Joint Base Cape Cod shortly before 2 PM Monday. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the base to fly the victim to a trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 