Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

July 11, 2022

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Amvets Avenue in Falmouth about 6 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the hospital pad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

