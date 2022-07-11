FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Amvets Avenue in Falmouth about 6 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the hospital pad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
July 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
