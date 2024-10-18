You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

October 18, 2024

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Oyster Pond Road near Surf Drive. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

