FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Oyster Pond Road near Surf Drive. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
October 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Hosts First Town Crier Competition
- LISTEN: New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Taking Off with Mass General’s Dr. Shams Iqbal
- Ballot Question 6 Gets “No” from League of Women Voters
- Hyannis Open Streets Sunday, Roadway to Close
- La Nina Could Arrive Soon. Here’s What that Means for Winter Weather
- Cape Cod Resident Pleads Guilty In Federal Embezzlement Case
- Services Held This Week For Ethel Kennedy
- Cape Codder Announcing NBA Games
- Experts Identify Shark that Washed Up on Orleans Beach
- WATCH: Who are Electric Vehicles for? Can Mass. Phase Out New Fossil Fuel Cars by 2035?
- Centerville’s St. George Church Hosting Autumn Flu Clinics
- Boaters Advised To Exercise Caution While Cotuit Bay Dredging Is Underway
- Indoor Pickleball Facility in Mashpee Moving Ahead