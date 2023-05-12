SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich about 7:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Quaker Meetinghouse Road just off Route 6. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Sandwich
May 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
