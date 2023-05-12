You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Sandwich

May 12, 2023

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Sandwich about 7:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Quaker Meetinghouse Road just off Route 6. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

